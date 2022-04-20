Cyprus to further ease use of COVID certificates, masks

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus is further winding down the compulsory use of COVID-19 vaccination certificates and face masks as the country’s virus numbers continue to improve. Health Minister Michael Hadjipantela announced Wednesday that vaccination and recovery certificates will no longer be required to enter most places as of May 15. But certificates will still be needed to enter nightclubs and music halls, clinics, hospitals and nursing homes. Obligatory mask wearing in the outdoor areas of bars and restaurants ends April 22. Children 12 and under won’t have to wear masks starting May 15. The minimum age for a voluntary fourth vaccine shot drops to 60 as of next week.