US indexes open mostly higher, Netflix plunges on sub losses

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are edging mostly higher in early trading on Wall Street Wednesday, with the notable exception of Netflix, which lost nearly a third of its value after reporting its first subscriber loss in more than a decade and predicting more grim times ahead. The S&P 500 index added 0.4% in the early going, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gave up 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average of 30 major blue chip stocks rose 0.8%. In other company news, IBM added 4.7% after reporting results that beat analysts’ estimates. Crude oil prices rose slightly, and European markets were higher.