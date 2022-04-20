US markets poised to open higher while Netflix tumbles 27%

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street inched up in premarket trading Wednesday, following European markets higher after a mixed session in Asia. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials S&P 500 each climbed 0.4%. Shares of Netflix lost about a quarter of their value in off-hours trading after the streaming service reported an unexpectedly sharp drop in subscribers last quarter. Netflix’s customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March quarter. Investors are focusing on the current round of corporate report cards as more big companies release their earnings. Railroad giant CSX reports earnings on Wednesday, as does Tesla. U.S. crude oil gained $1.50 to $104.06 per barrel.