World shares mostly gain as Shanghai eases pandemic shutdown

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks have advanced in Europe after a mixed session in Asia. Authorities in Shanghai allowed 4 million people to leave their homes, easing a stringent shutdown that added to worries over the slowing Chinese economy. U.S. futures were mixed and oil prices gained. The dollar remained near a 20-year high against the Japanese yen as the government in Tokyo reported a much higher than expected trade deficit, reflecting rising costs and a weaker currency. Easing pandemic restrictions in China could help reduce disruptions to supply chains and manufacturing that have added to uncertainty over the global outlook.