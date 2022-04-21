Stocks open higher on Wall Street on solid earnings reports

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are off to a strong start on Wall Street as traders cheer strong earnings reports from several big U.S. companies. Tesla jumped 10% after the maker of electric cars and solar panels reported strong sales and a seven-fold increase in profits despite global supply chain kinks. American Airlines climbed 8.8% after saying it expects to turn a profit in the second quarter as more people return to travel. The S&P 500 rose 1% in the early going Thursday and the Nasdaq added 1.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average of 30 major blue chips rose 0.7%. Treasury yields rose.