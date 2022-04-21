Stocks waver on Wall Street amid latest earnings reports

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks turned mixed in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday as traders reviewed the latest round of earnings reports from several big U.S. companies. The S&P 500 fell 0.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% and the Nasdaq fell 0.5%. American Airlines rose after telling investors it expects to turn a profit in the second quarter as more people return to travel. That upbeat outlook helped push rival airlines higher, as well as other companies within the travel industry. Tesla rose after the maker of electric cars and solar panels reported strong sales and a seven-fold increase in profits despite global supply chain kinks.