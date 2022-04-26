Skip to Content
ABC’s ‘black-ish’ ends its run as ABC looks to future

By DAVID BAUDER
AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC’s ‘black-ish’ ended its eight-season run with a relatively modest audience of 2.52 million viewers last week. The Nielsen company says that was its most-watched live episode since the season began in September. The final episode featured the Johnson family moving out of a predominantly white neighborhood to one with more Black residents. Meanwhile, at a showcase held in New York this week, ABC was already pivoting to what it hopes will be its next defining sitcom. The event put a spotlight on “Abbott Elementary,” which just ended its first season with strong reviews, and the series’ creator and star Quinta Brunson.

