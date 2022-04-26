Global shares advance on back of rally on Wall Street

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

Shares have advanced in Europe after closing mostly higher in Asia, though Chinese shares skidded on renewed concerns over pandemic lockdowns. Oil prices declined while U.S. futures were lower. Beijing was enforcing mass testing and closing down access to neighborhoods as China’s capital sought to contain a new COVID-19 outbreak. On Monday, the S&P 500 climbed 0.6% after erasing an early 1.7% loss. Twitter jumped after agreeing to let Tesla CEO Elon Musk buy it. Wall Street is in the midst of one of the most important stretches of the earnings season, with its biggest companies set to report this week.