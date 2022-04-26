Incandescent light bulbs being phased out to save energy

By MATTHEW DALY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is scrapping old-fashioned incandescent light bulbs. The aim is to speed an ongoing trend toward more efficient lighting that officials say will save households, schools and businesses billion of dollars a year. Rules finalized by the Energy Department will require manufacturers to sell energy-efficient lightbulbs, accelerating a longtime industry practice to use compact fluorescent and LED bulbs that last 25 to 50 times longer than incandescent bulbs. The Trump administration had slowed an earlier phaseout of incandescents, saying it was targeting rules that burden businesses.