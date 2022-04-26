OSHA: Shortfalls found in Amazon severe weather procedure

By HALELUYA HADERO

AP Business Writer

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Tuesday its investigation into the deadly collapse of an Amazon warehouse has “raised concerns about the potential risk to employees” during weather emergencies. Six people died and another was critically wounded after a tornado struck a delivery station located in Edwardsville, Illinois this past December. The agency says while Amazon’s severe weather procedures had “met minimal federal safety guidelines for storm sheltering,” it still needed to make improvements to protect its workers and contract employees. A company spokesperson said Amazon has “already begun conducting additional safety and emergency preparedness drills” at sites and will consider the agency’s recommendations.