Wall Street heads for sluggish open following Monday rally

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. markets pointed to losses at the open as investors await a slew of major tech companies’ earnings reports in the next few days. Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials both slid 0.4% in off-hours trading following a late rally Monday that carried over into most global markets. Shares advanced Tuesday in Europe after closing mostly higher in Asia, though Chinese shares skidded on renewed concerns over pandemic lockdowns. Investors are waiting for earnings reports from Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet on Tuesday. Meta, formerly Facebook, reports Wednesday, followed by Amazon and Twitter Thursday.