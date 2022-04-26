Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 12:12 PM

Will Musk’s hands-off ideal for Twitter have broad appeal?

By MATT O’BRIEN and TOM KRISHER
Associated Press

Coming up with $44 billion to buy Twitter was the easy part for Elon Musk. Next comes the real challenge for the world’s richest person: fulfilling his promise to make Twitter “better than ever” as a lightly regulated haven for free speech. Many of Musk’s proposed changes reflect his own experience as a high-profile and outspoken Twitter user with more than 85 million followers and a swarm of pesky impersonator accounts. But a key question is how the changes he is prioritizing will be received by the more than 200 million other users who aren’t getting banned or flooded with spam. 

AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content