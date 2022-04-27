Cash-strapped Nepal bans imports of cars, cuts work week

By BINAJ GURUBACHARYA

Associated Press

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal is banning imports of cars, alcohol and tobacco and cutting its work week to cope with a shortage of foreign exchange. The Himalayan country published a notice in the government gazette Wednesday saying imports of all cars except for emergency vehicles, all types of alcohol, big motorcycles, expensive mobile phones, toys and diamond are banned until the end of the fiscal year in July. Nepal has been running low on foreign currency reserves needed to import almost everything. Officials say it will run out within a few months if things don’t improve. To conserve fuel, Nepal’s five and half day work week will be shortened to five days.