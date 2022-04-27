Ukraine war stokes concerns over Turkey’s nuclear plant

Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot activists say uncertainty over the safety of war-wracked Ukraine’s nuclear power plants has reignited concerns over a Russian-owned nuclear power station being built in a quake-prone area on Turkey’s southern coast. About 200 activists from two dozen organizations from both sides of ethnically divided Cyprus converged Wednesday inside the United Nations controlled buffer zone that cuts across the capital Nicosia. They wanted to voice their unease over construction of Turkey’s Akkuyu nuclear power plant, only 60 miles (100 kilometers) from the northern coast of Cyprus. One activist said “the war in Ukraine has demonstrated that nuclear power plants are a source of great uncertainty for public safety.”