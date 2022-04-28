COVID-19 treatment, Keytruda boost drugmaker Merck in Q1

By TOM MURPHY

AP Health Writer

Merck soared past first-quarter expectations, helped by sales of its long-standing blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda and a new COVID-19 treatment that also topped forecasts. The drugmaker raised its 2022 forecast Thursday after its coronavirus treatment Lagevrio brought in almost $3.2 billion in sales in the quarter. Analysts were expecting $2.54 billion from the drug, which debuted late last year. Overall, Merck’s profit climbed 36% to $4.31 billion, with both adjusted earnings and revenue beating expectations. Not counting Lagevrio, Merck said its pharmaceutical revenue grew 18% in the first quarter. Keytruda sales climbed 23% to $4.81 billion.