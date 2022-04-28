Surging sales at McDonald’s offsets trouble in China, Russia

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer

McDonald’s said higher U.S. menu prices and easing COVID restrictions elsewhere helped offset troubled markets like China and Russia in the first quarter. The Chicago-based burger giant said Thursday its revenue rose 11% to $5.66 billion in the January-March period. McDonald’s announced in early March that it would temporarily close 850 stores in Russia. It continues to pay its 62,000 employees in the country. McDonald’s also closed 108 restaurants in Ukraine in February and is paying its employees there.McDonald’s said it spent $27 million on salaries, leases and supplier payments in Russia and Ukraine during the quarter.