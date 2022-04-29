Deutsche Bank office searched in money laundering probe

BERLIN (AP) — German police have searched offices of Deutsche Bank in connection with a money laundering investigation. The bank confirmed Friday that its offices had been raided. In a statement Deutsche Bank said that the probe by the Frankfurt public prosecutor’s office was “in connection with suspicious activity reports filed by the bank.” It added that it was ”fully cooperating with the authorities.” German media reported that prosecutors are investigating whether the country’s biggest bank failed to alert authorities quickly enough about suspicious transactions by one of its customers.