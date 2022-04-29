Poland is restoring gas supplies halted by Russian firm

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s state gas giant says it is gradually restoring the flow of gas to the municipalities that lost it after a Russian energy firm that faced Polish sanctions halted energy supplies. The state gas company said Friday that the Russian firm Novatek Green Energy complied without any problems with Poland’s demand to make Novatek’s pipelines available to Polish companies that are now starting to convey their gas to the affected areas. Poland introduced sanctions Tuesday on 50 Russian entities, including the gas firm Novatek, to curb the outflow of money to Russia’s war coffers. Novatek subsequently cut gas deliveries to the 10 municipalities it has contracts with.