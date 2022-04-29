Poland seeks to restore Russian firm’s halted gas supply

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s government and gas companies are working to restore the flow of gas to some municipalities after a Russian energy firm slapped with sanctions halted supply. A government spokesman said Friday Poland expected the firm, Novatek Green Energy, to comply with a demand to make its pipelines available to Polish companies that seek to convey their gas to the affected areas. Poland introduced sanctions Tuesday on 50 Russian entities, including the gas firm Novatek, in a move to curb the outflow of money to Russia’s war coffers. Novatek subsequently cut gas deliveries to some 10 municipalities. Polish gas companies are ready to pick up the slack but require Novatek’s infrastructure.