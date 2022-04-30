China manufacturing weakens further as lockdowns continue

BEIJING (AP) — China’s manufacturing activity fell to a six-month low in April as lockdowns continued in Shanghai and other manufacturing hubs in an attempt to stem COVID-19 outbreaks. The monthly purchasing managers’ index, released by China’s National Bureau of Statistics, fell to 47.4 in April, down from 49.5 in March on a 100-point scale. Numbers below 50 show activity contracting. The statistics bureau says the domestic COVID-19 outbreaks have impacted China’s factory activities and market demand. Some enterprises have reduced or stopped production, with disruptions in logistics as well as the supply or raw materials and components. The construction industry continued to expand, especially the civil engineering construction sector, offering hope for economic recovery.