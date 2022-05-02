Poland urges EU unity to slap sanctions on Russian energy

By LORNE COOK

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — Poland is calling on its European Union partners to impose sweeping sanctions on Russia’s oil and natural gas sectors over the war in Ukraine. It’s also urging them not to cave in to pressure to pay for their gas in Russian rubles. Monday’s call came at emergency energy talks in Brussels to discuss Russia’s decision last week to cut gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland. Polish Climate and Environment Minister Anna Moskwa says oil and gas sanctions are “the next, and urgent, and absolute step.” The EU has hit Russian officials, oligarchs, banks and companies with rafts of sanctions since Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine in February. More sanctions, possibly including on oil, could come later this week.