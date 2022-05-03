Change at the top at Biogen after struggles with Aduhelm

The Associated Press

Biogen is looking for a new CEO less than a year after its launch of its Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm largely fizzled. The company said Tuesday that current CEO Michel Vounatsos will continue to lead the company until his successor is appointed. Aduhelm hit the market as the first new Alzheimer’s medication in nearly two decades. Initially priced at $56,000 a year, it was expected to quickly become a blockbuster drug, generating billions for Biogen. But although the company slashed the price in half, Aduhelm’s rollout has been disastrous. The drug brought in $2.8 million in sales in the first quarter.