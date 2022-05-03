Sri Lanka opposition seeks no-confidence vote on Rajapaksas

By KRISHAN FRANCIS

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s main opposition party is demanding a no-confidence vote aimed at ousting the Rajapaksa-led government. It blames Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his Cabinet for failing to provide decent living standards amid the nation’s economic crisis. Protesters have been demanding Rajapaksa and his brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, resign over the crisis that has left the country nearly bankrupt and short of essential goods like fuel and food. A decision on when to hold the vote is expected after Parliament starts meetings on Wednesday. Those calling for the vote would need defectors from the Rajapaksas’ party to win a majority and remove the prime minister and Cabinet. Another no-confidence motion targets the president, but that vote would not force him to leave office.