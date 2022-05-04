Sinn Fein eyes historic win in Northern Ireland election

By JILL LAWLESS and PETER MORRISON

Associated Press

BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — The Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein may be headed for a historic victory in Northern Ireland, which has been led by British unionist parties since it was founded as a state a century ago. Opinion polls suggest Sinn Fein will become the largest group in the 90-seat Northern Ireland Assembly after Thursday’s vote. That would give Sinn Fein the post of first minister in the Belfast government and bring its goal of a united Ireland a step closer. But the issue has taken a back seat during the campaign to more pressing concerns, including long waiting lists for medical care and the soaring cost of food and fuel.