Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 5:43 AM

Sinn Fein eyes historic win in Northern Ireland election

By JILL LAWLESS and PETER MORRISON
Associated Press

BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — The Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein may be headed for a historic victory in Northern Ireland, which has been led by British unionist parties since it was founded as a state a century ago. Opinion polls suggest Sinn Fein will become the largest group in the 90-seat Northern Ireland Assembly after Thursday’s vote. That would give Sinn Fein the post of first minister in the Belfast government and bring its goal of a united Ireland a step closer. But the issue has taken a back seat during the campaign to more pressing concerns, including long waiting lists for medical care and the soaring cost of food and fuel.

AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content