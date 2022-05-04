UN: Record number of people without enough to eat in 2021

ROME (AP) — The United Nations says the number of people without enough to eat on a daily basis reached all-time high last year and is poised to hit “appalling” new levels as the Ukraine war affects global food production. The U.N. said in a report published on Wednesday that almost 193 million people in 53 countries suffered acute food insecurity in 2021. The Global Report on Food Crisis cites a “toxic triple combination” of conflict, weather extremes and the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The report forecasts that Somalia will face one of the world’s worst food crises in 2022 due to prolonged drought, increasing food prices and persistent violence.