$6.5 billion raised at donors’ conference for Ukraine

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — War-ravaged Ukraine has received pledges for $6.5 billion more in humanitarian aid at an international donor’s conference in Warsaw. The goal was to get Ukrainians urgent help now while still planning for the country’s post-war reconstruction in the future. Poland’s prime minister announced the donations from countries and businesses, and Sweden’s prime minister said the sum exceeded their expectations. The Polish leader said Ukraine needs over 12,000 tons of humanitarian aid every day but that only 3,000 tons are getting through. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, addressing the conference by video, says the funding Ukraine is receiving will be an investment in security for the entire region.