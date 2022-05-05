Boeing will move its headquarters to DC area from Chicago

By DAVID KOENIG and SARAH RANKIN

Associated Press

Boeing says it plans to move its corporate headquarters from Chicago to the Washington, D.C., area. The company made it official on Thursday. Boeing is a major defense contractor, so the move would put its executives close to customers in the Pentagon. It would also put them near the Federal Aviation Administration, which regulates Boeing’s business of building passenger airplanes. Boeing’s roots are in the Seattle area, and it has assembly plants in Washington state and South Carolina. The company moved its headquarters to Chicago in 2001 after an unusually public search that also considered Dallas and Denver.