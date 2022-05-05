US Cyber Command team helps Lithuania protect its networks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon’s cyber arm says a team spent months working with officials in Lithuania to help protect government networks there from cyberattacks. The U.S. Cyber Command mission involved a specialized team that worked to identify vulnerabilities and counter malicious cyber activity affecting the networks of Lithuania’s foreign affairs ministry and defense systems. The three-month operation coincided with Russia’s war against Ukraine and is part of an ongoing effort by the Cyber Command to work with foreign governments that want help protecting their networks. The start of the Lithuania operation predated the Russia-Ukraine war, which was launched by Russia on Feb. 24 and has involved persistent hacking by Russian forces.