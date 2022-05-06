Avian flu confirmed in 2 backyard Pacific Northwest flocks

By GILLIAN FLACCUS

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The avian flu that is spreading quickly across the U.S. has been detected in the Pacific Northwest in two different backyard bird flocks in rural Oregon and Washington. State health officials say the presence of the highly contagious virus was confirmed Friday in both states by federal officials after state officials conducted preliminary testing. The cases doesn’t pose a risk to humans, and no birds from the farms were used for food. Officials in both states quarantined the farms and on Friday euthanized surviving birds. About 37 million chickens and turkeys on U.S. farms have been culled since February.