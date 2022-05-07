France’s President Macron inaugurated for second 5-year term

By SYLVIE CORBET

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has been inaugurated for a second five-year term. The 44-year-old leader vowed Saturday to first take action to avoid any further escalation of Russia’s war in Ukraine. He also promised to promote France and Europe on the world stage. Macron won the April 24 presidential runoff, beating far-right rival Marine Le Pen. Macron went from the ceremony to the gardens of the Elysee presidential palace to listen to 21 cannon shots and review the troops. His next challenge is trying to lead his centrist party and allies to victory in France’s parliamentary election in June. Far-right supporters are rising in France, and left-wing parties have united to try to block Macron’s party from winning the vote.