Unions begin ‘Week of Protests’ as Sri Lanka crisis deepens

By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Trade unions are starting their “Week of Protests” on Monday, demanding the government and country’s president to step down over the country’s worst economic crisis in memory. The Indian Ocean island nation is on the brink of bankruptcy and has suspended payments on its foreign loans. Its economic woes have brought on a political crisis. The government is facing widespread protests and a no-confidence motion in Parliament. A trade union activist said unions have called for protests throughout this week. More than 1,000 unions representing health, port, education, and other key service sectors have joined the movement.