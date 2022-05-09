Death toll from explosion at Havana hotel rises to 40

Associated Press

HAVANA (AP) — More bodies have been pulled from the ruins of a luxury hotel in Cuba’s capital, bringing the official death toll from a powerful explosion at the iconic building to 40. The chief of hospital services at the Ministry of Health said Monday that more bodies had been recovered in the last few hours. Dr. Julio Guerra also said there are still 18 people hospitalized for injuries from the explosion at the 19th century Hotel Saratoga on Friday. Before the latest update, the toll of dead was 35, and 20 injured patients were listed as being hospitalized. Search crews with dogs have been hunting through debris in the hotel in Cuba’s capital.