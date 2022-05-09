Pro-government supporters attack protesters in Sri Lanka

By KRISHAN FRANCIS

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Government supporters attacked protesters who have been camped outside the office of Sri Lanka’s prime minster. Supporters of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa rallied inside his office earlier Monday, urging him to ignore protesters’ demand to step down. After the meeting, they went to the front of the office where protesters have been demonstrating for several days. Local television channel Sirasa showed pro-government supporters attacking protesters with clubs and burning down their tents. Meanwhile, trade unions on Monday called for protests throughout this week culminating in a march up to Parliament to demand President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s removal and a new government. The Indian Ocean island nation is experiencing its worst economic crisis in memory.