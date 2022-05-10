Can you believe it? More people watched Kentucky Derby later

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Did an 80-1 longshot really win the Kentucky Derby? People apparently wanted to make sure of Rich Strike’s win. NBC Sports says some 36 million people watched a replay of the race on one of the network’s social media accounts, including a record-setting 11.6 million on TikTok. Live race coverage itself averaged 16 million viewers on NBC and the Peacock streaming service, with the numbers peaking at 19 million when the race was held. That makes the Derby NBC’s most-watched program since the Super Bowl in February. Otherwise, CBS was the most popular prime-time program on television last week.