Donors fall well short of UN target for Syria aid

By LORNE COOK

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — International donors have pledged $6.7 billion to help Syrians and neighboring countries hosting refugees. But the funds fell well short of a U.N target for assistance to millions of people from conflict-torn Syria who rely on aid to survive. The war in Ukraine is exacerbating food shortages. European Union Neighborhood Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi said Tuesday the donors sent “a very strong signal to Syria and this region that we are ready to do even more than before.” But the United Nations was seeking $10.5 billion for 2022. It says that 14.6 million people in Syria rely on aid. About 3.9 million people go hungry every day.