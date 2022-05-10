United Rental orders more than 500 EVs from Ford

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — United Rental said Tuesday it has a deal to buy 500 of Ford’s F-150 Lightning electric trucks and 30 of its E-Transit electric vans. United Rental expects 120 of the trucks and all 30 of the vans to be delivered and deployed this year as part of its goal to reduce its fleet’s greenhouse gas emissions. Like other old-guard automakers, Ford has invested billions of dollars to rapidly develop and produce its electric vehicle lineup. Ford’s heavy investment in EVs — its own and others — has come at a cost. The company lost $3.1 billion in the first quarter.