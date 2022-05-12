5 feared dead after chemical plant explosion in Slovenia

By ALI ZERDIN

Associated Press

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Officials say an explosion and fire at a chemical plant in southeast Slovenia has left five people missing and feared dead. Emergency officials said another two people were hospitalized in critical condition with severe burns after the blast, which was reported around 8.30 a.m. (0630GMT) Thursday in the town of Kocevje. The Melamin factory has about 200 employees. The company head said the five missing people are likely buried under the rubble. The two people in critical condition were transferred to a hospital in the capital Ljubljana. A total of 20 people sought some kind of medical assistance, authorities said. They said human error likely caused the blast.