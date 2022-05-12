G7 foreign ministers meet to discuss Ukraine war, impact

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

WEISSENHAUS, Germany (AP) — Top diplomats from the Group of Seven wealthy nations have gathered in northern Germany for a three-day meeting centered on Russia’s war against Ukraine and the wider impact it is having around the world. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the conflict already had become a “global crisis” because shipments of staple crops are stuck in Ukraine. She warned Thursday that climate change also is a factor in the brewing food emergency, and it’s another topic the ministers plan to discuss during their meeting on Germany’s Baltic Sea coast. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland will represent the United States; U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is recovering from COVID-19.