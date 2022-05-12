Parents swap, sell baby formula as Biden focuses on shortage

By JOSH BOAK and PAT EATON-ROBB

ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — A shortage of baby formula in the United States is driving parents to swap, sell and offer leftover supplies to each other. The White House says President Joe Biden spoke on Thursday with executives from Mead Johnson and Gerber about how they could increase production and how his administration could help. And he talked with leaders from Walmart and Target about how to restock shelves and address regional disparities in access to formula. The shortage stems from supply chain disruptions and a safety recall. Retailers are limiting what customers can buy, and doctors are urging parents to contact food backs, physicians’ offices as well as warning against water down formula or making DIY recipes.