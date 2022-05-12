Plane veers off runway in China and catches fire; 36 injured

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese passenger jet has veered off the runway during takeoff and caught fire, sending black smoke billowing into the air and injuring more than 30 people. The Tibet Airlines flight with 122 people on board was heading from the southwestern city of Chongqing to Nyingchi in China’s Tibet region. The 113 passengers and nine crew members were evacuated, and 36 people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. A crash of a China Eastern flight last month killed all 132 people on board. That crash remains under investigation.