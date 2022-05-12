Several feared dead after chemical plant blast in Slovenia

By ALI ZERDIN

Associated Press

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Officials say an explosion and fire at a chemical plant in southeast Slovenia has left at least four people missing and feared dead. Emergency officials said another two people were hospitalized in critical condition with severe burns after the blast, which was reported around 8.30 a.m. (0630GMT) Thursday in the town of Kocevje. The Melamin factory has about 200 employees. The company head said rescuers were searching for at least four missing people. “Chances that they survived are slim,” he said. The two people in critical condition were transferred to a hospital in the capital Ljubljana. A total of 20 people sought some kind of medical assistance, authorities said. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the blast.