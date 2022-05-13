Russia takes losses in failed river crossing, officials say

By OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and DAVID KEYTON

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — British officials say that Russia lost significant numbers of troops and important equipment when Ukrainian forces thwarted their attempt to cross a river in the east. It’s another sign of Moscow’s struggle to win decisive victories and salvage a war gone awry. Ukrainian authorities, meanwhile, opened the first war crimes trial of the conflict Friday. A Russian soldier stands accused of killing a Ukrainian civilian in the early days of the war. The trial gets underway as Russia’s campaign in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland of the Donbas makes faltering progress.