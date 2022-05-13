Ukraine asks G7 to step up arms supply, pressure on Russia

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

WEISSENHAUS, Germany (AP) — Ukraine’s foreign minister says his country remains willing to engage in diplomatic talks with Russia to unblock grain supplies and achieve a political solution to the war in Ukraine but won’t accept ultimatums from Moscow. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the Ukrainian government had received “no positive feedback” from Russia, which he alleged “prefers wars to talks.” Kuleba spoke to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting in Germany of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven major economies. He urged Ukraine’s supporters to supply more weapons and to put further pressure on Russia’s economy by stepping up sanctions and seizing Russian sovereign assets to pay for rebuilding Ukraine.