Ukraine says Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east

By OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and DAVID KEYTON

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine says Russian forces are withdrawing from Ukraine’s second-largest city after weeks of heavy bombardment. Ukraine’s general staff said Saturday that Moscow’s troops were pulling back from Kharkiv in the northeast and focusing on guarding supply routes, while launching mortar, artillery and air strikes in the eastern Donetsk region. Ukraine’s defense minister says the country’s is “entering a new – long-term – phase of the war” after more than 11 weeks of fighting. Kyiv and Moscow’s forces are engaged in a grinding battle for the country’s east. President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainians were doing their “maximum” to drive out the Russians and the outcome of the war would depend on support from international allies.