Ukraine’s Zelenskyy defiant as Russia retreats from Kharkiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Fresh off his country’s Eurovision win, a defiant Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to one day host the song contest in the embattled city of Mariupol, which is almost entirely in Russian hands aside from a stalwart group of a few hundred Ukrainian fighters who continue to hold out in a steel factory. “Our courage impresses the world, our music conquers Europe,” Zelenskyy said on Facebook early Sunday. “Next year, Ukraine will host Eurovision!” The president’s optimistic words come as Russian troops are retreating from Ukraine’s second-largest city after bombarding it for weeks, and Moscow’s forces continue to engaged in a grinding battle for the country’s eastern industrial heartland.