Official: China’s economy reviving as anti-virus curbs ease

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — A Cabinet official says China’s sluggish economy is improving as the government eases anti-virus curbs and some businesses in Shanghai are allowed to reopen. That came as official data showed April activity was even weaker than forecast. The official of the Cabinet’s National Bureau of Statistics said about half of the 9,000 biggest industrial enterprises in Shanghai are back at work after authorities eased controls that shut down most of the city starting in late March. The ruling Communist Party is trying to reverse a deepening slowdown without giving up “zero-COVID” tactics that also have shut down sections of Beijing and other major cities.