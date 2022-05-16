Abbott says agreement reached to reopen baby formula plant

By ZEKE MILLER and MATTHEW PERRONE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Infant formula maker Abbott says it’s reached an agreement with U.S. health officials to restart production at its largest domestic factory, a key step toward easing a nationwide shortage. Abbott did not immediately detail the terms of the agreement reached with the Food and Drug Administration, which has been investigating safety problems at the Michigan facility. The consent decree is a binding legal agreement between the company and the federal government. After production resumes, Abbott has said it will take at least eight weeks to begin shipping new product to stores. The Biden administration has come under intense pressure over the last week to do more to ease the shortage of formula.