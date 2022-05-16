Johnson: UK will act on Northern Ireland rules if EU won’t

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson has renewed British threats to break a Brexit agreement with the European Union, blaming it for a political crisis that’s blocking the formation of a new government. Ahead of a visit to Belfast, Johnson said there would be “a necessity to act” if the EU doesn’t agree to overhaul post-Brexit trade rules. Voters in Northern Ireland elected a new Assembly this month, but the Democratic Unionist Party says it will boycott proceedings until Johnson’s government scraps post-Brexit border checks. Johnson’s office says he will urge political leaders in Belfast to get back to work, but will also accuse the EU of refusing to give ground over the border checks.