Musk’s China ties add potential risks to Twitter purchase

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Elon Musk’s ties to China through his role as electric car brand Tesla’s biggest shareholder could add complexity to his bid to buy Twitter. Other companies that want access to China’s huge market give in to pressure to follow Beijing’s positions on Taiwan and other issues. Internet barriers block most of China’s public from seeing global social media, including Twitter, though Beijing uses the platform to convey its own messaging. Some experts believe Tesla Inc.’s ambitions in China could give its ruling Communist Party leverage to silence human rights activists and other critics of Beijing if Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter goes ahead. Chinese customers bought half the Teslas sold last year.