Musk wars with Twitter over his buyout deal – on Twitter

By MATT O’BRIEN and TOM KRISHER
AP Business Reporters

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says his deal to buy Twitter can’t ‘move forward’ unless the company shows public proof that less than 5% of the accounts on the platform are fake or spam. Musk made the comment in a reply to another user on Twitter early Tuesday. He spent much of the previous day in a back-and-forth with Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. Agrawal posted a series of tweets explaining his company’s effort to fight bots and how it has consistently estimated that less than 5% of Twitter accounts are fake.

